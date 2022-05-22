North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Near record high temperatures. High around 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.