Cleveland State Vikings (18-7, 14-4 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-22, 3-14 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Tre Gomillion scored 20 points in Cleveland State's 78-61 victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix have gone 4-8 in home games. Green Bay is fourth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Vikings have gone 14-4 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won the last matchup 85-69 on Feb. 5. Torrey Patton scored 16 points to help lead the Vikings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamari McGee averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc. Donovan Ivory is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

D'Moi Hodge averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Patton is shooting 48.7% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 24.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

