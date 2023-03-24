UConn Huskies (28-8, 13-7 Big East) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5, 14-2 WCC)
Las Vegas; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -2; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 10 UConn Huskies play in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.
The Bulldogs' record in WCC play is 14-2, and their record is 17-3 in non-conference play. Gonzaga is the WCC leader with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Timme averaging 2.6.
The Huskies' record in Big East games is 13-7. UConn is third in the Big East scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is scoring 21.5 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 17.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.
Jordan Hawkins averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is shooting 69.1% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for UConn.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 88.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.
Huskies: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
