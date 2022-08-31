BOSTON -- Two Republicans are seeking the party's nomination in Tuesday's primary to challenge Democrat Maura Healey for governor, and the differences between the two contenders couldn't be more stark.

Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty square off in the Sept. 6 GOP primary to determine who will be on the ballot against Healey in November's elections.

Diehl, a former state lawmaker from Whitman, is running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. He argues that Republican and independent voters are upset about Beacon Hill politics and looking for a conservative to take the helm from outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker, a GOP moderate who isn't seeking reelection.

"We've had a Republican governor for 24 of the last 32 years because people understand that you need a conservative voice in the corner office to balance out the liberal policies of Democratic-controlled House and Senate," Diehl said in an interview. "Voters don't want one-party rule to come back on Beacon Hill."

If elected, Diehl is pledging to rollback COVID-19 vaccine mandates, eliminate a state excise tax on vehicles, lower energy costs by supporting new natural gas pipelines, expand school choice, and push back against "radical leftist" policies.

Doughty, a Wrentham businessman making his first run for elected office, argues that Diehl is too extreme to be elected in deep-blue state Massachusetts -- where Democrats outnumber Republicans 3 to 1, control a super-majority of seats in the state Legislature and hold most statewide elected offices.

"I'm speaking to this group in the middle that's sick and tired of national politics, fed up with extremism on both sides and just wants the state government to run well," he said during a meeting with North of Boston Media Group's editorial board. "I feel like I have the skills and energy to serve as the next governor."

Recent polls have shown Diehl with a sizable lead over Doughty. A UMass Amherst/WCVB poll last month found more than half of respondents said they who would cast ballots for Diehl, compared to around 17% for Doughty.

Besides Trump's endorsement, Diehl is also running with strong institutional support from the Republican Party. At the GOP's convention in May, Diehl won the support of 71% of the delegates, while Doughty came away with 29% of the vote.

In the money race, Doughty has raised and spent more than Diehl, with more than $1 million in his campaign coffers as of July 31, compared to Diehl's $43,000, according to filings with the Office of Campaign and Public Finance. But Doughty has loaned his campaign much of the $2.2 million he's raised to date.

Diehl was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2010 and won reelection several times. He ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2015 and challenged Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2018 election -- losing by a landslide with only 36% of the vote.

He pushed successfully for a statewide referendum in 2014 that repealed a state law indexing increases in the gas tax to inflation.

Doughty says what he lacks in political experience he makes up for with clear goals and policy proposals he would implement if elected governor.

"I've always been interested in government policy and politics," he said. "And when Gov. Baker announced he wasn't running I saw an opportunity to get into the race."

Both candidates describe themselves as "pro-life" on abortion rights but say they won't be looking to change the state's reproductive laws if elected.

The winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary will face Healey, the state's Attorney General, who is running unopposed on Tuesday's ballot.

Another Democrat, state Sen. Sonya Chang-Diaz, D-Jamaica Plain, will still appear on the ballot even though she has dropped out of the race.

Three Democrats, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow, and Rep. Tami Gouveia, D-Acton, are seeking the nomination to run for the second-in-command post.

Even though candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run separately in party primaries, winners are typically matched on the general election ballot.

But in the Republican primary, both gubernatorial candidates teamed up with running mates early in the race and have been campaigning together across the state.

Diehl is running with former state Rep. Leah Cole Allen, of Danvers; while Doughty is running with former state Rep. Kate Campanale, of Spencer.

Early voting ahead of Tuesday's primary got underway last Saturday and more than 211,00 ballots have already been cast through the mail, election officials say.

Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites.