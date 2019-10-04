Gordon College receives $75.5 million gift  

WENHAM — Gordon College announced Friday that it has received a received a $75.5 million gift, the largest in the school’s history, from an anonymous donor.
The donation comes as Christian liberal arts school is facing the same struggles that are confronting many colleges, including declining enrollment due to fewer college-age students and families’ inability to pay for the high cost of college.
Gordon College President Michael Lindsay made the announcement at a ceremony at the school’s A.J. Gordon Memorial Chapel, calling it “a special day in the life of Gordon College.”
School officials said the donation is part of a five-year campaign to raise $130 million and will be designated for the college’s endowment and to fund scholarships.
Enrollment at Gordon College has declined over the last five years from more than 2,000 undergraduate students to about 1,600 this year. In May, the school eliminated 36 jobs, cut eight majors and reduced its budget by $4 million as part of a major restructuring.
Students who attended Friday’s announcement said they were pleased to learn that the donation would go toward scholarships. Tuition, room and board at Gordon is $48,740. The average financial aid package for first-year students is $29,000, according to the school.
“Scholarships have helped me to stay here and will help other students from urban cities go to Gordon,” said Caitlyn Perez, a senior from Lynn.
B.J. Osuagwu, a senior from Boston, said the announcement made him wish he wasn’t leaving Gordon soon, but added, “I am happy for the students who will attend. My little brother goes here and I intend to send my kids here.”
Lindsay announced the gift after a performance by students that celebrated Gordon College’s 130th anniversary. The fund-raising campaign, called “Faith Rising,” began three years ago with a “quiet phase” and is being publicly launched with the announcement of the $75.5 million gift, school officials said. The gift is believed to be the largest donation ever given to a Christian liberal arts college, officials said.
The fund-raising campaign is being chaired by Starbucks Chairman Myron “Mike” Ullman, who serves on the board of trustees at Gordon College. Ullman called the gift a “great opportunity” for the college to continue to attract students.
“Frankly the Northeast is a tough market with so many colleges and the expense of living here,” Ullman said. “We want kids to be able to come here, have a great experience, and see the world.”
Ullman, when asked, said he is not the anonymous donor.
Lindsay said in a press release that the “landscape of private higher education is changing dramatically.” The $130 million goal reflects the fact that this year is the 130th anniversary of the college, which was founded in 1889.
“‘Faith Rising’ assures Gordon will serve our students for the next 130 years and beyond,” Lindsay said.
