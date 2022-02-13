Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-21, 1-11 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-18, 5-7 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the Alabama State Hornets after Devin Gordon scored 21 points in Mississippi Valley State's 94-92 overtime loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets have gone 4-5 at home. Alabama State ranks eighth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 29.2 rebounds. Jordan O'Neal leads the Hornets with 5.1 boards.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-11 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Hornets won the last matchup 84-75 on Jan. 3. Kenny Strawbridge scored 27 points points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Liddell is scoring 9.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hornets. Trace Young is averaging 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

Gary Grant is averaging 9.2 points for the Delta Devils. Caleb Hunter is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

