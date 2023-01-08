Florida A&M Rattlers (2-11, 0-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-6, 2-1 SWAC)
Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays the Grambling Tigers after Dimingus Stevens scored 23 points in Florida A&M's 84-66 loss to the Southern Jaguars.
The Tigers are 5-0 in home games. Grambling is sixth in the SWAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Shawndarius Cowart averaging 3.4.
The Rattlers are 0-2 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 1-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Tigers and Rattlers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Virshon Cotton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.
Jordan Tillmon is shooting 34.7% and averaging 10.9 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.
Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.