UT Arlington Mavericks (5-12, 0-4 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-5, 2-1 WAC)
Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes Grand Canyon and UT Arlington will play on Thursday.
The Antelopes are 8-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is ninth in the WAC shooting 32.6% from downtown, led by Isaiah Shaw shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.
The Mavericks are 0-4 in WAC play. UT Arlington averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
The Antelopes and Mavericks face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 15.1 points for the Antelopes. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.
Kyron Gibson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Shemar Wilson is shooting 51.3% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.
Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
