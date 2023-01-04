BOSTON — Nearly 50 cities and towns are sharing $6.1 million in state funding aimed at helping them reduce their energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions that are contributing to climate change.
The state Department of Energy Resources is distributing the money to local governments through its Green Communities program, which provides funds for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects aimed at helping the state meet its ambitious goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Several communities north of Boston will be getting a piece of the latest round of grant funding disbursements.
Beverly is getting $500,000 in grant money; North Andover is getting about $140,000; Georgetown nearly $72,000; Swampscott $61,626 and West Newbury is slated to receive $32,000, according to the state agency.
The grants will pay for myriad projects, including the acquisitions of hybrid police cruisers, battery-electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations. Other projects include updating ventilation system upgrades, weatherization, and decarbonization of schools, municipal buildings and facilities.
Combined, the projects are estimated to produce energy savings of more than 26,000 MMBTUs, or roughly the same amount of energy consumed by more than 200 households, according to the state agency.
When completed, the projects are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1,777 metric tons every year – equivalent to taking 374 cars off the road.
Outgoing Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who steps down from office on Thursday, said the funding will help local governments to "move innovative energy efficiency and clean energy projects forward" and "work to deliver emissions-free, affordable, equitable, and renewable energy to residents and business owners."
About 290 cities and towns, accounting for about 89% of the state's population, have been awarded a "green community" designation by the state agency.
Since 2010, the state agency has awarded more than $166 million in Green Communities grants, according to the Baker administration.
To qualify for funding, cities and towns must commit to reducing their energy consumption by 86,875 MM BTUs over the next five years. That’s equivalent to the energy use of 673 homes, or taking 1,222 gas-powered cars off the road, according to the agency.
Massachusetts is required under a state law to meet ambitious benchmarks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” over 1990s levels by 2050.
A climate change bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last year requires the state to meet incremental goals every five years to reach a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 before meeting the 2050 goal.
The plan calls for expanding the use of wind power, solar and hydropower, as well as continuing to reduce overall energy usage and reliance on fossil fuel sources to keep the lights turned on and heat and cool the state’s homes and buildings.
The state is also working to improve energy efficiency through the Mass Save program, which is funded by a surcharge tacked onto energy bills and proceeds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade system aimed at reducing emissions from power plants.
The fees drum up about $2 billion a year, which helps pay for home efficiency audits and other programs to reduce energy consumption.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
