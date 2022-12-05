Sam Houston Bearkats (7-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-3)
Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Oklahoma State and Sam Houston take the court.
The Cowboys are 3-1 in home games. Oklahoma State averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.
The Bearkats are 2-1 in road games. Sam Houston is sixth in college basketball scoring 43.3 points per game in the paint led by Qua Grant averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Cowboys. Caleb Asberry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma State.
Grant is averaging 13.1 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.0 points for Sam Houston.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.