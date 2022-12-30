Sam Houston Bearkats (10-3, 0-1 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-6, 0-1 WAC)
Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Qua Grant and the Sam Houston Bearkats take on Deshawndre Washington and the New Mexico State Aggies in WAC action Saturday.
The Aggies have gone 4-1 in home games. New Mexico State ranks ninth in the WAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Washington averaging 4.7.
The Bearkats are 0-1 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston ranks second in college basketball with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kian Scroggins averaging 2.2.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Xavier Pinson is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.
Donte Powers averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Grant is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
