HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Qua Grant scored 16 points to guide Sam Houston to a 56-45 victory over California Baptist on Thursday night.
Grant added six rebounds for the Bearkats (21-6, 11-4 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Huefner totaled 13 points and three steals, while Kaosi Ezeagu scored nine.
Tre Armstrong led the Lancers (15-13, 6-8) with 10 points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Sam Houston plays Saturday against Southern Utah at home, while California Baptist visits Stephen F. Austin on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
