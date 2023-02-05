Niagara Purple Eagles (12-9, 7-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (15-8, 9-3 MAAC)
Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -7.5; over/under is 130
BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces the Siena Saints after Aaron Gray scored 27 points in Niagara's 76-73 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.
The Saints are 7-2 in home games. Siena is fifth in the MAAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Javian McCollum averaging 3.6.
The Purple Eagles are 7-5 against MAAC opponents. Niagara has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.
Noah Thomasson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Gray is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Niagara.
LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.
Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
