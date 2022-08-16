North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 68F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.