INDIANAPOLIS --- Indiana football coach Tom Allen set the bar during his opening comments at Big Ten football media on Friday morning.
Allen discussed his excitement of being at Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 4.
“Love being in this venue,” Allen said. “Love Lucas Oil Stadium. It's our goal to end up our season playing here on December 4th.”
Four years ago, when Allen first took over as head coach at IU in 2017, that proclamation would have been viewed as wishful thinking. But those were yesterday’s Hoosiers. Coming off a 6-2 season and posting their most Big Ten wins since 1987, Indiana coaches and players have a belief they can contend for and eventually win their first Big Ten title since 1967, when John Pont roamed the sidelines.
“I want to see our team live out the belief that we can do that I believe what we could do when I first got here, which is win a Big Ten Championship,” Allen said. “I understand that’s a challenging goal to have. I understand that many people didn’t agree with me when I said basically we are going to do that with our time, with this program. We have recruited a team, and built a team to believe that.”
Allen said this was the first offseason that he’s allowed his team to break down drills with “Big Ten Champs” since he took over the program in 2017.
“I had heard us doing it before (as defensive coordinator in 2016) and I just felt like they were empty words and I didn’t feel like there was belief in those words,” Allen said. “I just felt like it was more negative than it was positive …
“To me that is the vision and the mindset we have to have is we’re going to affect that opportunity by what we do every single day, that is the focus,. And then the grit and the perseverance and the passion to work through all of those obstacles, that you know are going to come along the way, even through a long two and a half weeks of fall camp and through a long difficult Big Ten season. That’s clearly what the objective is.”
For IU players, the swagger was evident throughout the event Friday afternoon with returning All-Big Ten quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and receiver Ty Fryfogle dressed in European cut suits and adorning different chains. It was Fryfogle who talked Penix into buying a gold chain with a goat in the center.
“I just told him ‘you’re the GOAT’, you need to get that chain because one day you are going to fit that description,” Fryfogle said, referring to the Greatest Of All Time acronym.
Penix, who passed for a Big Ten-best 274.2 yards per game last season, said he remains on track to start the season opener on Sept. 4 at Iowa. Managing expectations, Penix said, will be one of the keys entering the 2021 season.
“Things don’t always last forever,” Penix said. “We’ve got to come back with that same mentality this year. We’ve got to come out, make sure we work extremely hard this year to be successful this year and that’s what we’ve been doing all summer. “
IU junior linebacker Micah McFadden, the captain of a defense that returns nine starters, said the maturity of the team will allow it to remain focused. Senior defensive back Marcelino Ball, who sat out last season with a torn ACL, is another key defensive player expected to provide leadership on a unit that led the Big Ten in both interceptions (17) and sacks (25) last season.
“For us it’s just about being consistent in our preparation and not getting too far ahead of yourself, who we are going to play and the opponents we’ve got to face,” McFadden said. “But doing what we can do, control the controllables and perform our best each week.”
Allen has set different goals for improvement in all three phases, which include giving up less explosive plays on defense, getting more production from the run game and getting better returns on special teams. The addition of several transfers on both sides of the ball, including defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (Ole Miss), defensive lineman Jaren Handy (Auburn), running back Stephen Carr (USC) and wide receiver/kick returner D.J. Matthews (Florida State) could help in all of those areas.
“Everybody has got to elevate,” Allen said. “You want to do something special, you want to do something you haven’t done in 60 years, you better have everybody elevating their game.”