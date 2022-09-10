WAKEFIELD -- Greater Lawrence Tech knew it would not be an easy open to the season with trips to Wakefield and North Reading.
Friday night, it was Wakefield playing the not-so-friendly host, knocking off the Reggies, 28-6.
The lone Greater Lawrence score came in the fourth quarter when quarterback Isaiah Suero hit Jordan Urena on a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Suero, the junior in his first varsity start, hit 6 of 11 passing for 127 yards and the score. He also carried 19 times for 134 yards to led the way.
Friday night, the Reggies look to even up their mark when they face the aforementioned Hornets. North Reading dropped Northeast Tech on Friday night, 35-20.
