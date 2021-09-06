The Greek Food Festival returns to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday and Sunday.
The menu is scaled back because of pandemic restraints, but the classic favorites will be available.
On Saturday, the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering a full array of Greek delicacies, including gyros, souvlaki dinners and baklava. There will be Greek music all day and a bar.
On Sunday, there will only be gyros available for purchase during the festival, which runs from noon until 4 p.m.
Sts. Constantine and Helen Church is located at 71 Chandler Road in Andover.
More information can be found on the church's website at andoverorthodox.org.