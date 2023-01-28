Clemson Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-14, 5-5 ACC)
Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -2; over/under is 143
BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Tyson and the No. 24 Clemson Tigers take on Darin Green Jr. and the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.
The Seminoles are 5-6 in home games. Florida State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Tigers are 9-1 against ACC opponents. Clemson is 14-3 against opponents with a winning record.
The Seminoles and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.
Tyson is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.5 points and 9.9 rebounds. PJ Hall is shooting 51.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.
Tigers: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.