Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3)
Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay aims to stop its four-game slide with a win over Utah Valley.
Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall last season while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.1 last season.
Green Bay finished 4-16 in Horizon play and 1-14 on the road a season ago. The Phoenix shot 41.9% from the field and 28.2% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
