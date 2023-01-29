HAVERHILL — Maintenance work at the Greenleaf School is being neglected according to two members of the School Committee who said problems aren’t being addressed.
Committee member Paul Magliocchetti said he and fellow member Toni Sapienza-Donais recently visited the Greenleaf in Bradford, which was renamed Greenleaf Academy.
He displayed several photos, including one of a hole in a wall in which a low-voltage electrical wire was protruding, and a few photos of missing edges of many stair treads he said pose a tripping or slipping hazard.
“I’m not sure why things like this are not getting done,” Magliocchetti said while pointing to an area of the basement where broken windows inside the building were not fixed or replaced. “I’m not sure what’s going on with maintenance.”
He displayed an image of an exit sign with protruding electrical wires that could easily be reached without a ladder and also showed a photograph of a dangling exit sign hanging from its wires. and he talked about a set of swinging doors that were installed last summer but don’t open or close properly.
“It was my understanding in the past that the maintenance director (Steve Dorrance) would visit the schools at least periodically to check on some of these things,” Magliocchetti said. “When these things are there for months it’s a reason for concern.”
Marotta said she would have Dorrance look at the things Magliocchetti pointed out and defended Dorrance saying he spends 15 or more hours per week working on the design and development of plans for a new Consentino School.
Marotta alluded to the possible need for an assistant facilities director. The district had hired an assistant for Dorrance, but after a year the nearly $100,000 per-year position was eliminated as the committee did not see anything being accomplished.
Mayor James Fiorentini, chair of the committee, said the city has a clerk of the works being paid well over $1 million to oversee the Consentino project and that he doesn’t want to hire a second one.
“Steve Dorrance is not a clerk of the works and shouldn’t be,” the mayor said.
Magliocchetti said the district needs to do something “as it’s clear things in the district are not being addressed,” and that the system for maintenance staff being made aware of repairs may need to be revisited.
Sapienza-Donais said the maintenance issues at the Greenleaf go beyond the photos that were shown to the committee.
“There was a hole in the wall that was boarded up and not painted so it gives the building an awful presentation,” she said. “I don’t think it helps the moral of teachers or students to work in a place that looks so unkept and unfinished.”
The mayor said he was pretty happy with school maintenance and that the real question is how long it takes to address a problem and how can that be improved. He said the school budget must prioritize student learning, however, the district should look into whether to reallocate money in the budget for additional building maintenance.
