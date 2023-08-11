FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Imagine if you can (and you absolutely cannot, because it is not fathomable), that LeBron James, after his first game with the Miami Heat, does not speak after the game to the media; i.e., to the fans. He is simply not made available. Nope, sorry. Hey, tough luck.
Imagine, too, if years earlier, Dan Marino throws four touchdown passes for the Miami Dolphins in a thrilling victory, but after the game reporters and TV cameras crowd around his locker for naught. No, Dan will not be speaking tonight.
This is what Miami and South Florida, Major League Soccer, and the sport in America and its fans, are being forced to get used to or at least being asked to with Lionel Messi.
And it is rather ludicrous.
We are getting everything we could have imagined form Messi ... except his voice. Except a sense of who he is and what he’s thinking.
Neither Inter Miami, nor MLS, nor anybody who cares about soccer in America, should be happy about this, or willing to accept it as the new norm — as just the way it is now.
I know. I hear you. “How dare you say anything the least bit negative about Messi, G.O.A.T of G.O.A.T.s, blessing us all to have loaned his brilliance to the United States, let alone to Miami!”
Indeed, Messi had scored seven goals in his first four games for Inter Miami entering Friday night’s Leagues Cup quarterfinal match vs. Charlotte FC before another sellout crowd at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. That’s nuts, seven goals in less than four full games. Even if you expected Messi to immediately dominate vs. competition beneath his standard — this is crazy.
Now, make it eight goals in five games.
Messi scored in the 86th minute Friday and Miami improved to 5-0 since his arrival to reach the Leagues Cup semifinal in the tournament between every team from MLS and every one from Mexico’s premier Liga MX. Miami handled Charlotte, 4-0, on a penalty kick goal by Josef Martinez (how dare they not let Messi take it!?), a one-touch rocket from Robert Taylor, an own-goal and then Messi’s capper as the crowd chanted his name.
Inter Miami outscored the Dolphins, who lost their exhibition opener, 19-3, Friday night.
That Miami, with the worst record in all of MLS when he arrived with five total wins, is now 5-0 under Messi (four of those wins vs. MLS foes) only underlines and italicizes Messi’s enduring greatness at age 36.
For some critics it may substantiate a belief that Messi took the easy way out by agreeing to join MLS. That he is ending his storied career on vacation in Miami.
(These critics are a relatively small collective generally referred to as “Cristiano Ronaldo fans.”)
It insults Messi, an athlete who should enjoy all benefit of any doubt, to suggest seven goals in one’s first four games is something your average star coming from Europe or South America could manage. David Beckham, who years later as Inter Miami’s part owner would bring Messi to Miami, had no such on-field impact when he first came to MLS in Los Angeles as the heartthrob hotshot from England.
Messi is doing this because he is Messi.
He is doing everything on the pitch we could possibly ask for.
Now it’s time to ask for more. To ask it of Inter Miami, of MLS and of Miessi himself.
Speak, Leo. Share your thoughts after a match, not just with a quick, contractually obligated on-field comment to Apple TV, but in a postgame interview setting, with questions asked.
Messi speaks only Spanish. No problema! So do plenty among us in South Florida. Not an issue. Let Messi speak after games in his native tongue, with a translation to English provided shortly thereafter for those who speak only English. This should be a no-brainer for Inter Miami, and something demanded by MLS.
Same for Inter Miami coach Tata Martino, who also speaks only Spanish.
Why would Inter Miami want to exclude a large percentage of its fan base?
This works both ways, by the way.
A previous Inter Miami coach, Phil Neville, spoke only English. He should have been translated to Spanish by the team as well, but was not.
The Japanese baseball great, Ichiro, appeared for media sessions with his personal interpreter while with the Miami Marlins.
This is neither rocket science nor an unreasonable ask.
American soccer and Miami have a once-in-a-lifetime gift in Lionel Messi.
He has brought goals and excitement with him in abundance. But he has more to give.
Let us hear what he thinks, in his own voice.
Let us feel as if we know him a little better.
It is not a lot, or too much, to ask.
