MIAMI — He retired as the greatest quarterback of all time, but have zero doubt Tom Brady remains a major player. Only this time it is a behind-the-scenes yet potentially starring role in all of the off-field drama surrounding the Miami Dolphins, embattled owner Stephen Ross and the franchise’s designated ownership-successor, Bruce Beal.
There seems little question that Brady may be entwined in all of this, but how? Could be with a future ownership stake in the Dolphins. Or might it be as a witness in former coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL that levied serious allegations against Ross?
New head coach Mike McDaniel signed on to lead a football team and revive the potential of Tua Tagovailoa, but walked into the mire of a soap opera full of intrigue. One that could be long-running.
Flores’ suit targets the NFL for racial discrimination in hiring and firing and singles out three teams including the Dolphins. That will be tough to prove. But within the suit Flores also alleges that Ross, in 2019, offered the then rookie head coach a $100,000 bribe-bonus per loss to intentionally “tank” to get the overall No. 1 draft pick.
Ross has vehemently denied the claim and is counter-suing. Flores says he has corroborating evidence. The NFL has launched an investigation. It’s a mess for the franchise, one that could bring the ouster of Ross as owner if Flores’ claims prove true.
The suit also alleges that in 2020 (before the free-agency period began) Ross arranged a luncheon meeting on a yacht with a “top quarterback” later reported to have been Brady, whom the owner wanted to sign as his QB. Ross wanted Flores there, but the coach refused, continuing the fraying relationship between the owner and coach. As potential tampering, this too likely will be a part of the NFL probe.
Ross hired a high-priced law firm to defend him against it all.
Notably, so did Bruce Beal.
That is because Ross, Beal and Brady are intertwined.
Beal, a 52-year-old Harvard graduate, and Brady are good friends.
Beal was among a group of friends invited to party with Brady at the 2019 Kentucky Derby in Louisville.
Brady and fashion-model wife Gisele Bundchen were among guests before the 2020 Super Bowl at a lavish birthday party for Beal at the home of Miami Beach billionaire Wayne Boich. Kevin Hart was there. Rick Ross, too. Cardi B arrived with 15 bottles of pricey Armand de Brignac champagne. Wyclef Jean performed.
The NFL may wonder if it was Beal who reached out to his friend and brokered that yacht lunch with Brady. The NFL may also wonder if Beal, the Dolphins’ vice chairman and a close ally of Ross’, has any knowledge of the attempted 2019 bribe-to-lose allegation Flores levied at Ross.
None of this is to suggest any wrongdoing on anyone’s part. No guilt should be assumed of Ross or of Beal. All of this will play out in both the league’s investigation and, eventually, likely in court.
The point is, if Flores is being truthful and this scandal brings down Ross as owner, it may not be a stretch to think that Beal, Ross’ right-hand man, may be close enough to it to throw into question his next-in-line status of Ross’ successor.
Mike Florio of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk reported as much recently.
PFT also reported last week that Ross sought but failed to lure both Sean Payton and Brady out of retirement as his next head coach and QB. McDaniel got a second interview and was hired after Payton said no. Brady’s retirement evidently is real and final.
But speculation persists that Brady may have a future role with the club as part owner, with the open invitation of Beal should he eventually take over as owner of the $3.4 billion franchise.
The idea Brady might have a hands-on role in football operations seems less likely. For one, he has no experience at that. Dan Marino gave that a try back in the day and lasted about two weeks. How much fun does it look like John Elway is having trying to run the Denver Broncos?
Derek Jeter just flamed out running the Marlins. David Beckham has struggled running Inter Miami. Starpower and off-field success can be at odds.
It is easy to see why Ross/Beal might covet Brady’s involvement, though. He would lift the image of a tarnished franchise merely by association, as the imprimatur of a champion. And hell yes you’d want him in the room as a sounding board and advisor to Tagovailoa.
Brady’s relationship with Ross (both are Michigan alums) and friendship with Beal suggest it may be mutual that Brady might also want into the Dolphins someday.
He and Gisele will be Miamians soon. They were scouting out a place on Star Island, where Shaquille O’Neal lived while playing for the Heat, before opting to buy a $17 million property in the city’s tiny Indian Creek village, a private island neighborhood of only 41 residences. They are building a mansion overlooking the water. Don Shula lived there. Ivanka Trump and billionaire financier Carl Icahn have residences.
Whenever this Flores-lawsuit mess and resulting NFL investigation are resolved — and if Ross and Beal survive them — bet that Brady will join the Dolphins in some capacity.
His friends know where to find him.
He’ll be right in the neighborhood.
