It’s a bad word to Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
He hates when anyone dwells on the production he gets from his handful of undrafted players. Thinks it disrespects them to keep mentioning. It does not. What it does is emphasize the Heat’s ability to find and develop gems — and credit those players for having the innate talent all along that only needed be seen, and nurtured.
The undrafted but undeterred.
Those are the players that may have saved the Heat’s season and championship dreams Sunday night.
The Denver Nuggets hadn’t lost at home this entire postseason. They were 9-0 and looked like they were going to keep the perfect record intact. Then the Heat happened. The no-quit.
Miami would defeat the Nuggets, 111-108, and tie the NBA Finals 1-1 heading back for two games in Miami beginninjg Wednesday night.
A trio of undrafteds led the charge: Max Strus early, Duncan Robinson late and Gabe Vincent throughout. They combined for 47 points, with Vincent leading the team with 23.
Bam Adebayo played well and had 21 points, Jimmy Butler shot poorly yet also had 21.
Caleb Martin missed Saturday’s practice with an illness and played but was limited.. Tyler Herro’s hand injury rendered him out again. Spoelstra started Kevin Love in place of Martin and the added size worked to the Heat’s advantage.
But it was those three players that the NBA forgot who sparked this victory.
Butler had kept an even keel after Miami lost Game 1 by 11 points.
“Down 0-3, up 3-0, you’ve got to get to four. It’s never over [until then]. Once you get to four, it’s over with,” he’d said. “So down 0-1, we know we are going to get to four. We are in there laughing, in there smiling, knowing that we could play better. We will play better. We have to be better if we want to win. Not too much is said. It’s all about what we’re going to do.”
The laughing and smiling comes a bit easier now.
This was the first time Miami had lost a series opener in these playoffs and trailed in the postseason.
The Heat faced a 2-0 hole, which is huge.
In NBA history under the current playoff format since 1984, teams down 0-2 are only 22-228 in winning the series, or 8.8 percent.
In Heat history the team is 1-9 from an 0-2 hole, although the lone exception is notable. It came in the 2006 Finals and won Miami’s first championship. The Heat trailed the Dallas Mavericks 0-2 before winning four straight.
Sunday the Heat trailed at halftime and were behind 83-75 entering the fourth quarter — then burst for eight points in barely a minute to open the fourth.
A Robinson three, a Vincent three, a Robinson layup, those three shots sparked a 10-0 Heat run to size control of a game Denver once led by 15.
Nuggets superstars Nikola Jokic had 41 points to live up to all billing, but there’s the thing.
Boston in the last series was supposed to have the best players, too. So was Milwaukee in the playoff’s first series.
Somehow, Miami keeps proving it has the best team, so often led by (sorry, Spoelstra) the undrafted guys.
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
