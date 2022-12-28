NFL WEEK 17
GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK
COWBOYS (11-4) at TITANS (7-8)
Line: DAL by 10 1/2.
Cote’s pick: DAL, 23-17.
TV: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Prime Video.
Polar-opposite mindset and intent with these teams kicking off NFL Week 17 — and it gives the big underdog a big upset shot. Five straight losses have left Tennessee desperate to win and scramble back into the playoff picture, whereas Dallas is very comfy with the No. 5 seed it has, and would have even with a loss here. It means they would face mediocre Tampa Bay in the first round (yes, please). Not saying Boys want to lose this; just sayin’. Will Dallas decide it’s a good time to rest Micah Parsons and his sore hand? Cowboys also figure to be in letdown mode after that big win over rival Philly last week. If Titans can get RB Derrick Henry going and limit Malik Willis’ chances to make a grievous mistake, the home dogs have a real chance. (Willis has been bad enough to make you forget what a bad year Ryan Tannehill was having.) Titans might also catch a break if Dak Prescott (eight picks in past five games) continues his wayward throws. See Dallas’ overall superiority on both sides of the ball being enough, but like Tenners to keep it inside the bet line on a low-scoring night.
(Note: Betting line courtesy Caesars Sportsbook as of Wednesday afternoon.)
