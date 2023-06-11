PEABODY – Road-weary and emotionally-spent, the North Andover High softball team ran out of innings and chances on Sunday afternoon.
Pushing No. 5 Peabody High to the absolute limit, the Knights bowed out of the Division 1 state quarterfinals, falling 3-1, in an eight-inning Tanner walk-off.
Seeded 13th and fresh off Thursday’s shocker over unbeaten Wachusett, the Knights left everything they had on the Kiley Brothers Memorial School Field, closing out the year at 15-8.
“They fought. We had runners on, got them over, but we just couldn’t get them across early in the game,” said Knights’ coach Caitlin Flanagan. “A couple bunts (that weren’t executed) and a defensive error. When you get this far in the tournament, you can’t make those mistakes.
“Coming here as the 13 seed, showing up and going into extra innings both of the last two games, I couldn’t be more proud.”
The marquee pitching matchup of Peabody’s Abby Bettencourt and North Andover’s Brigid Gaffny exceeded the pre-game hype.
Each starter owned the circle from the opening pitch, allowing only one unearned run apiece through the first seven frames.
Bettencourt surrendered one hit all day, a looping single to Brianna Iglesias in the third. The junior struck out a dozen, walked five and hit a batter.
Gaffny, through seven, was just as impressive, spacing four hits and three walks, while fanning four.
“She did a heck of a job. The five seed, and keeping them to zero earned runs through seven innings, you can’t ask for any more than that,” said Flanagan. “I wish we gave her a little more support early because she did a great job.”
A Knight error gave Peabody the 1-0 lead in the first, and a Tanner error allowed North Andover to even things with two outs in the top of the seventh.
Bridget Bernard walked to open the seventh, and pinch-runner Kaitlyn Bush took over as the runner at first. Ella Mancuso sacrificed her to second. Iglesias walked and with two away, Lauren Lynch’s wicked two-hopper to second was kicked, allowing the speedy Bush to dive across with the tying run.
Bettencourt escaped further damage and following the quiet bottom of the seventh, it went to extras.
And that’s where the Knights’ season ended.
Logan Lomasney singled and Bo Bettencourt lifted an opposite field fly that barely cleared the fence.
“(It’s a) short field,” lamented Flanagan. “That kid is good. The whole Bettencourt family is talented. She did what we wanted to do earlier. She put a good swing on that pitch.”
Flanagan now has to find a way to say goodbye to a pretty solid bunch of seniors.
North Andover graduated four starters – Bridget Bernard at third, Jess Mangiameli in center, Emily Rondeau at second and Iglesias in left.
“That’s always tough. There’s always a little bit of sadness, but hopefully they hold on to how proud they are of this team,” said Flanagan. “The four of them were just so steady. They always contributed. And they always had a great attitude. They’re going to be tough to replace.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.