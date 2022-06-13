FILE - Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins calls to players in the first half during Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, April 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The Grizzlies are making sure to keep Jenkins around after he led them to their highest playoff seed in franchise history. The team announced Monday, June 13, 2022, they signed Jenkins to a multi-year contract extension with terms not disclosed.