Miami Heat (4-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference)
Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
LINE: Grizzlies -2
BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Miami Heat.
Memphis went 38-34 overall with an 18-18 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Grizzlies averaged 113.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.3 last season.
Miami finished 40-31 overall last season while going 19-17 on the road. The Heat shot 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Kyle Anderson: day to day (right calf).
Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.