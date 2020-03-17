Groups on Greater Newburyport mobilize to keep everyone fed

AMESBURY — Our Neighbors’ Table has seen an outpouring of volunteers and donations over the past few days as communities react to school and work closures due to the coronavirus.
“This is one of the things I love about our communities,” executive director Lyndsey Haight said. “When crisis hits, people really mobilize.”
Haight expressed her gratitude for all who immediately reached out to make a donation, saying it will help the organization continue its efforts to address food insecurity across the Greater Newburyport region.
“I want to encourage people to pause and take a breath for a minute because, as the governor said, this is a marathon.” She also said everyone should take some time to check on their own health and the health of their families before reaching out.
“Make sure that you are not exposing yourself,” she said. “A lot of people are reaching out to volunteer, and all of our volunteers are going to have to submit to self-assessments. We can’t risk having somebody who has risked themselves to come and be apart of our network.”
Haight said the organization had received many volunteer inquiries over the past 48 hours. “But in a week, when we’ve actually experienced a week of shutdown we are going to need people.”
She advised current volunteers to keep an eye on their emails for updates and said she will keep a running list of others who have reached out to get involved.
“We’re putting a lot of control measures in place to minimize the number of hands and mouths that come through our space,” she said. “We are first and foremost committed to making sure that we are going to be able to sustain food distribution.”
This week, Wednesday Meals will be distributed as take-out meals, with limited seating available for those who need it. Meals are available 4 to 6 p.m. at Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main Street, Amesbury.
The Newburyport Market will be open Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 35 Summer St.
The Amesbury Market will keep its normal hours Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. On Thursday, the market will be open all day for curbside pick-up only, for seniors and people who cannot come out in public.
Our Neighbors’ Table has also been in contact with schools across the area including Newburyport and Amesbury Public Schools and the Triton and Pentucket Regional School Districts. Haight said they are working together to set up food distribution sites in all of these districts, regardless of whether or not students are enrolled in a free or reduced lunch program.
Newburyport Public Schools will be offering grab and go meals starting Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the back parking lot of Rupert A. Nock Middle School, 70 Low St. Anyone from Newburyport is welcome, according to food service director Pam Kealey. The district has partnered with Our Neighbors’ Table and Newburyport Youth Services to make this possible.
Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher said he knows many families are dealing with job losses and other situations, so all residents are eligible for this program.
“Our number one priority is supporting the students and families especially with meals,” Gallagher said.
At Pentucket, the district is also looking at its options. On a regular school day, Assistant Superintendent Brent Conway said the district serves “a little over 200 meals a day” to students in its free or reduced-price meal program. The district will soon be offering free bagged lunches as a partnership with Our Neighbors’ Table. The organization will also be hosting a curbside grocery pick-up at the Dr. Fredrick N. Sweetsir School, 104 Church St., Merrimac, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Conway said people in the district may not even know that Our Neighbors’ Table serves this region. The organization welcomes residents from Amesbury, Boxford, Byfield, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, South Hampton and West Newbury. It’s also a “no questions asked” organization, so no one will be turned away, he said.
“If there are families in our school district who do not have the means of transportation of cannot access the market, they should contact our office directly,” Conway said. “We can potentially work to do deliveries.”
With everything changing by the hour, Conway said communication with families is most important right now. For the latest updates, go to www.prsd.org.
Our Neighbors’ Table is not currently requesting food donations, but they are accepting monetary donations, as well as personal care items like toilet paper and shampoo. To donate, go to www.ourneighborstable.org/give.html.
The food pantry at First Parish Church of Newbury is also stocked up and ready to help those in need. To find out more or to request a delivery, email 2gopantry@gmail.com.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.