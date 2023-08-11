GROVELAND/HAVERHILL — State transportation officials announced a temporary overnight closure of the Bates drawbridge in Groveland and Haverhill. The bridge, also known as the Groveland Bridge, will be closed from 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, through 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The closure is needed to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct movable span repair operations.
Detours will be set up as follows: Traffic on Lincoln Avenue will be detoured onto the Basiliere Bridge to access the town of Groveland. Traffic will be detoured via South Main Street in Bradford onto the Basiliere Bridge to access the city of Haverhill.
Police details will be present to direct traffic. The navigable channel will remain open to marine traffic with no restrictions. All work is weather dependent and subject to cancellation or modification.
This work is part of an ongoing $2.6 million district-wide drawbridge operations and repair contract.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
Two-month service disruption planned for Haverhill Commuter Rail Line
HAVERHILL — The MBTA announced service changes on the Haverhill Line between the Ballardvale Station in Andover and North Station from Saturday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 5.
The changes are needed to accommodate planned construction related to the implementation of the Automatic Train Control/Positive Train Control (ATC/PTC) safety program, MBTA officials said.
Shuttle buses will replace regular train service between Reading and Oak Grove, where passengers can make an Orange Line connection. A shuttle bus will also provide service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn for connection with Lowell Line and Haverhill Line trains.
The shuttle service between Reading and Oak Grove will make stops in Wakefield, Greenwood, Melrose Highlands, Melrose Cedar Park, Wyoming Hill, and Oak Grove. Train service for passengers between Ballardvale and Haverhill will be re-routed along the Lowell Line after Ballardvale, making one additional stop at Anderson/Woburn station then running express to North Station.
The Automatic Train Control/Positive Train Control program is a federally mandated safety control system that monitors a train’s location, direction, and speed in real time and reduces speed when needed to help prevent collisions. The installation of ATC/PTC across the Commuter Rail network is part of the Commuter Rail Safety and Resiliency Program. For more information visit tinyurl.com/4u7atsp8.
Pentucket Players to perform “The Wedding Singer”HAVERHILL — Travel back to the 80s and rock out with the Pentucket Players in their upcoming musical production of “The Wedding Singer,” based on the hit Adam Sandler movie. The musical follows the story of New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer and a wannabe rock star, Robbie Hart (played by Dom Pappagallo of Malden), along with the caring, sweet natured waitress, Julia Sullivan (played by Sage Stoakley of Carlisle). Directed by Haverhill’s Olivia Feole and Wilmington’s Alex Skaggs, with Musical Director John Eldridge of Haverhill and choreographer Will Farfard Jr., this production is bursting with talent, comedy, and rock n’ roll.
The ensemble and crew also includes several local residents: Whitney Lischke and Maya Concepcion of Haverhill, Christia Cornelio of Lawrence and Jackie Chianca of Georgetown.
Performances are in the City Hall auditorium on Aug 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m. Join in on the fun by dressing up in your best 80s garb to have the chance to win a prize. For tickets visit online at tinyurl.com/4fjx22ef.
Pentucket Players announce auditions
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Players Inc. will hold auditions for their production of the Tony-award winning puppet filled comedy, “Avenue Q,” with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Mars and based on the book by Jeff Whitty.
The theatrical group is now casting for puppet characters; Princeton, Kate Monstet, Nicky, Rod, Trekkie Monster, Lucy, and Bad Idea Bears 1 & 2. Human characters are Gary Coleman, Brian, and Christmas Eve. The show’s contents involve adult-oriented themes.
Auditions are Monday to Wednesday, Aug. 21-23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at HC Media, 60 Elm St.
Pre-registration is required at info@pentucketplayers.org. For more information contact John Buzzell, director, at jnbuz@comcast.net.
