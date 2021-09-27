GROVELAND — Luke Dickson of Groveland, a graduate of Pentucket Regional High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Essex Agricultural Society.
Luke recently attended the Topsfield Fair’s annual volunteer picnic and was presented with a book titled, “200 Years of the Topsfield Fair,” in addition to the scholarship, before he begins his college classes this fall.
The Essex Agricultural Society, the organization that runs the Topsfield Fair, distributed $37,000 in scholarships this year to 23 high school graduates.