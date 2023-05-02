GROVELAND — The town held its annual election Monday, May 1, with 1,689 out of 5,425 registered voters showing up a the polls for a turnout of about 31%, which town officials said is on the high side of average excluding the years of the pandemic when many voters stayed home.
Town Clerk Elizabeth Cunniff said the only contested race was for the School Committee, in which candidate for reelection Emily Dwyer beat newcomer Kerry Goodwin by just eight votes, 676 to 668.
"It was a tight race as the other races were for one open seat and for some races no candidates ran," she said.
Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham said the most controversial vote had to do with a Proposition 2 1/2 Override allowing the town to raise an additional $1,250,000 in real estate and personal property taxes to fund a portion of the Pentucket Regional School District annual assessment for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023.
The override question passed by just nine votes, 841 to 832.
Oldham said homeowners can expect to see a tax increase of $40 a month based on the average home value of $578,000.
"For Groveland the override was very controversial," Oldham said. "It was not well received based on the economy and inflation affecting households plus we'd already approved a debt exclusion in 2019 for the new middle/high school. But it is unusual for Groveland to pass an override as the last one was 15 years ago."
Unofficial results of Groveland's elections of May 1, 2023:
No candidates took out papers to run for: Assessor (3 years); Assessor (1 year); Planning Board (3 years); Housing Authority (5 years) and Board of Health (3 years).
Selectmen (3 years): Candidates for reelection, Kathleen Kastrinelis and Jason Naves, both retained their seats.
Cemetery Commissioner (3 years): Candidate for reelection Michael Kastrinelis retained his seat.
Library Trustee (3 years): Candidates for reelection Robert Downey and Laurel Puchalski retained their seats, and Lindsey Aylward won her seat after serving as an appointed member.
Light Commission (3 years): Candidate for reelection Sean LaBelle retained his seat.
Moderator (1 year): Candidate for reelection William Darke retained his seat.
Planning Board (5 years): Candidate for reelection Walter Sorenson Jr. retained his seat, and Christopher Goodwin won his seat after serving as an appointed member.
School Committee (3 years): Candidate for reelection Emily Dwyer retained her seat, beating newcomer Kerry Goodwin.
Water/Sewer Commission (3 years): Candidate for election Sarah Sheehan McGrath won her seat.
Water/Sewer Commission (2 years): Candidate for election William Dunn won after serving as an appointed member.
Ballot question: Prop 2 1/2 override to fund Pentucket Regional School District operating expenses: Passed 841 to 832.
