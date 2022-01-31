TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-8, 3-5 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -5.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU takes on Oklahoma in Big 12 action Monday.

The Sooners are 8-3 in home games. Oklahoma ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Groves averaging 6.9.

The Horned Frogs have gone 3-3 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Horned Frogs won 59-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Charles O'Bannon Jr. led the Horned Frogs with 11 points, and Jalen Hill led the Sooners with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Groves is shooting 53.5% and averaging 7.2 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Mike Miles is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 14.8 points and 3.9 assists. O'Bannon is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

