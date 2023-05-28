St. Louis Cardinals (24-30, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (22-29, third in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.55 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Guardians: Hunter Gaddis (1-1, 5.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -140, Guardians +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.
Cleveland has an 11-15 record in home games and a 22-29 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.79.
St. Louis is 24-30 overall and 13-15 in road games. The Cardinals have a 17-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with seven home runs while slugging .403. Jose Ramirez is 9-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.
Nolan Arenado has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong is 7-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored by 11 runs
Cardinals: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs
INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
