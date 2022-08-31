BOSTON Two Republicans are seeking the party's nomination in Tuesday's primary to challenge Democrat Maura Healey for governor, and the differences between the two contenders couldn't be more stark.

Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty square off in the Sept. 6 GOP primary to determine who will be on the ballot against Healey in November's elections.

Diehl, a former state lawmaker from Whitman, is running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. He argues that voters are upset about Beacon Hill politics and looking for a conservative chief executive to take over the helm from outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker, a GOP moderate who isn't seeking reelection.

" ," he said in an interview.

If elected, Diehl wants to rollback COVID-19 vaccine mandates, push back against efforts and take steps to absorb the impact of record high inflation

Doughty, a Wrentham businessman making his first run for elected office, argues that Diehl is too extreme for the deep-blue state -- where Democrats outnumber Republicans 3 to 1 -- and

He is campaigning as a "pragmatic" conservative and has focused on

" ," he said during a meeting with North of Boston Media Group’s editorial board.

The winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary will face Healey, the state's Attorney General, who is running unopposed on Tuesday's ballot.

Another Democrat, state Sen. Sonya Chang-Diaz, D-Jamaica Plain, will still appear on the ballot even though she has dropped out of the race.

Three Democrats, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow, and Rep. Tami Gouveia, D-Acton, are seeking the nomination to run for the second-in-command post.

Even though candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run separately in party primaries, winners are typically matched on the general election ballot.

But in the Republican primary, both gubernatorial candidates teamed up with running mates early in the race and have been campaigning together across the state.

Diehl is running with former state Rep. Leah Cole Allen, of Danvers; while Doughty is running with former state Rep. Kate Campanale, of Spencer.

Recent polls have shown Diehl with a sizable lead over Doughty. A UMass Amherst/WCVB poll last month found more than half of respondents said they who would cast ballots for Diehl, compared to around 17% for Doughty.

At the state Republican Party's May convention in Springfield, Diehl won the support of 71% of the delegates, while Doughty outstripped expectations by coming away with 29% of the vote.

Diehl was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2010 and won reelection several times. He ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2015 and challenged Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2018 election -- losing by a landslide with only 36% of the vote.

He pushed successfully for a statewide referendum in 2014 that repealed a state law indexing increases in the gas tax to inflation.

Doughty says what he lacks in political experience he makes up for with clear goals and policy proposals he would implement if elected governor.

Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.