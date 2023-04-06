LAWRENCE -
A teacher Carly Nunez at Guilmette School in Lawrence is having several
speakers coming to school tomorrow from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. to speak to third
through eighth grade.
About importance of education. Carly says they are starting to move the
needle on "kids caring about school" and this is another thing to push them
along.
One of the speakers is former Lawrence girls club kid Elemy Colome, whom I
wrote about last year opening her own basketball facility with another gal
hoopster. Elemy is also on the Domincan Republic national team.
Positive story about Lawrence. Will be about 150 kids in gym.
Colome and her business partner, Jackie Lyons, also a Division 1 college basketball player, are the owners of Hardwood Hustle in Middleton.
Colome, of Lawrence, was a longtime member of the city’s Boys & Girls Club.
Colome started out at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, before transferring to the University of Rhode Island and then completing a post-graduate year at Syracuse University in New York — all Division 1 schools.
She then made the Dominican Republic national team.
Colome and Lyons realized they shared a goal of finding a way to meld their basketball skills with their careers. So they began to consider just what that might look like.
They then became business partners at Hardwood Hustle, where they teach basketball skills to youngsters in small groups with no more than six players per instructor at a time.
“We are here for kids and teenagers to work on their games before, during and after a season,” Colome said, in a previous Eagle-Tribune interview.
