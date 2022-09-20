FILE - Australia coach Guus Hiddink, center, from the Netherlands comforts Jason Culina, right, after the Australia vs Italy, Round of 16, World Cup soccer match at the Fritz Walter Stadium in Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 26, 2006. A blast from the past will be on the bench for Australia when the World Cup-bound Socceroos take on New Zealand in a friendly on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, former coach Guus Hiddink.