FILE - Illinois women's head coach Nancy Fahey addresses the media during the first day of the Big Ten NCAA college basketball media days, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. Nancy Fahey, who won five national championships at the Division III level, is retiring from coaching after never posting a winning record in five seasons at Illinois. Fahey's announcement Friday, March 4, 2022, came a day after the Illini finished a 7-20 season with a loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten women's tournament.