Halted rocket test could stall NASA moon shot, redo possible

In this Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 photo made available by NASA, the core stage for the first flight of NASA's Space Launch System rocket undergoes a hot fire test at NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss. All four core-stage engines fired for barely a minute, rather than the intended eight minutes. On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, NASA blamed the automatic shutdown on the strict test limits. (Robert Markowitz/NASA via AP)