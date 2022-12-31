McNeese Cowboys (3-10) at Lamar Cardinals (4-9)
Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -2; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts the McNeese Cowboys after Adam Hamilton scored 23 points in Lamar's 74-65 loss to the Pacific Tigers.
The Cardinals have gone 3-3 in home games. Lamar leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 33.5 boards. Hamilton leads the Cardinals with 5.9 rebounds.
The Cowboys are 1-7 on the road. McNeese is fifth in the Southland with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 9.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hamilton is averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Nate Calmese is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.
Trae English is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 10.7 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for McNeese.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.
Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
