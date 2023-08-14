HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Public Library and the Hampstead Historical Society are coauthoring the creation of a new Images of America book for the town in preparation for Hampstead’s 275th birthday celebration in 2024.
They ask for the public’s help for photos or postcards of Hampstead from 1965 and earlier. They need original images which capture landmarks, businesses, schools and people doing everyday routines
For more details about how to submit photos before the Nov. 4 deadline, visit the Hampstead Public Library’s website at HampsteadLibrary.org.
Atkinson hosts cookout, ice cream social
ATKINSON — Elder Services will hold a fundraiser cookout on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Kimball Library Courtyard, 5 Academy Avenue, with the courtyard opening at 4:30 p.m.
The cookout will start at 5 p.m. It is $5 to $9 per person.
Proceeds will benefit Elder Service’s transportation fund. Contact Elder Services at 603-362-9582 and the Recreation Department at 603-362-1098 to purchase meal tickets in advance.
The Recreation Department will also hold an ice cream social at the same location starting at 5:30 p.m.
This is free. No registration is required.
A concert will follow at 6 p.m. with a performance by the Timberlane Community Band.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.
Direct questions to Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-362-1098.
9th annual Blues Festival returns to Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — The tunes will be groovy on the Londonderry Town Common, the corner of Pillsbury and Mammoth Roads, at the 9th annual Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The concert starts at 12 p.m. with the Jeff Allen Shaw Blues Band, followed by a performance from Kan-Tu Blues Band at 1:15 p.m. Dr. Harp’s Revue Band finishes up the festival at 2:30 p.m.
There will be raffles and vendors. Proceeds benefit the Combat Veterans Association.
Back-to-school donations needed
DERRY — The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, is looking for backpack donations for back-to-school assistance.
Families registered at The Upper Room will be able to sign up for assistance and receive back-to-school supplies.
The organization is looking for backpacks, two-pocket folders, spiral notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers and highlighters, as well as items on school lists like index cards and loose-leaf paper.
Donations can be dropped off through Aug. 21 to the front desk of The Upper Room.
Food drive and scarecrow sale in Danville
DANVILLE — The Danville Lions will hold a food drive and scarecrow sale on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
Danville Lions helped feed children and their families during the pandemic and will continue their power pack program during the upcoming school year. Donated food items should not be expired. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Scarecrows will also be on sale. They are $10 each, with stands available for $10. The Danville Lions will sponsor a contest for the best Halloween vignette in town.
All profits go back into the community.
