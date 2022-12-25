Brayden Ciulla, 5Hampstead Central School
It’s all about the gingerbread cookies and houses for kindergartner Brayden. He enjoys each at his grandparents’ house.
“I bite their heads off first!”
Riley Ciulla, 7Hampstead Central School
Riley loves putting all the ornaments on the Christmas tree including his favorite, which is a star. Riley looks forward to seeing what his Advent calendar brings him.
“I got Legos and a chocolate bear.”
Alexandria Cunha, 9Hampstead Central School
“We go to my aunt and uncle’s house on my dad’s side on Christmas Eve and eat seafood because it’s a Portuguese tradition. Then we get to open presents from them and give them gifts.”
Lidia Cunha, 6Hampstead Central School
Lidia loves opening presents with her big sister, Alexandria. She has an Advent calendar and she enjoys finding what’s inside, like a squishy, jelly toy she got this year.
Halle Marino, 5Hampstead Central School
“I make friendship bracelets.”
She gives them out as presents, and she also enjoys decorating gingerbread houses with her big sister, Liv.
Liv Marino, 7Hampstead Central School
“My mom hides a pickle in the tree and then we have to find it. My sister and I look for it and the one who finds it gets a present.”
Liv said she usually shares the present with her sister, Halle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.