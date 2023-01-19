Hampton Pirates (3-15, 0-6 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-8, 4-2 CAA)
Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -15; over/under is 133.5
BOTTOM LINE: Hampton is looking to break its nine-game losing streak with a victory against Drexel.
The Dragons are 7-2 on their home court. Drexel ranks fifth in the CAA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.3.
The Pirates are 0-6 in conference games. Hampton averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
The Dragons and Pirates match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.
Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.
Pirates: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
