Howard Bison (4-6) at Hampton Pirates (1-6)
Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Hampton aims to break its five-game slide when the Pirates play Howard.
The Pirates are 1-0 on their home court. Hampton is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Bison are 1-3 in road games. Howard ranks third in the MEAC scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Dickson averaging 5.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is shooting 29.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Hampton.
Elijah Hawkins is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 12.6 points for Howard.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
