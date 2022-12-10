Bowling Green Falcons (3-5) at Hampton Pirates (3-6)
Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces the Hampton Pirates after Leon Ayers III scored 22 points in Bowling Green's 86-76 victory against the Morgan State Bears.
The Pirates are 3-0 in home games. Hampton gives up 77.6 points and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.
The Falcons are 1-3 on the road. Bowling Green allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 31.1% for Hampton.
Ayers is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 13.4 points and 3.0 rebounds for Bowling Green.
