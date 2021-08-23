BLOOMINGTON – In Indiana’s second and final intrasquad scrimmage over the weekend, the defense got the better of the offense, with Auburn transfer defensive lineman Jaren Handy making some plays on the defensive line.
“The first scrimmage was won by the offense,” Allen said. “This one was won by the defense, and so that’s what you want from both sides of the football. They were able to show that they have the ability to respond and play at a high level.”
Allen said the secondary played well in contesting passes and the defensive line generated a strong pass rush. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Handy was among those who consistently got to the quarterback Saturday from the bull position.
“Handy is really the guy that’s stuck out, especially as the camp has come to a close here,” Allen said. “He learned the system more, really has flashed the last week, having multiple sacks from multiple ways. On Saturday, same thing, has really stuck out.”
On offense, Allen mentioned the tight end position group as a unit that played well, along with running back Stephen Carr and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle. Allen said Fryfolge wasn’t afraid to make catches in traffic during the scrimmage and took a few hits but popped back up.
“He just goes all out,” Allen said. “He’s tough. He don’t say anything. He just plays football, and I appreciate that, his attitude, his leadership for a guy that’s been here a long time and came back for an additional year, and he’s elevated himself. He’s got his body in great position, and he’s worked his tail off in the weight room, so I just love his mindset.”
Allen said the two-deep is starting to become clearer as No. 17 IU begins a two-week game prep for its season opener Sept. 4 at No. 18 Iowa.
“We’ll get into that and also just the things that we feel good about,” Allen said. “Because as you get closer to kickoff you’ve got to do the things that you do well and find creative ways to get the ball to the guys on offense who can help you win games and then obviously get your guys in position to make plays on defense.”
ALLEN ON BIG TEN POLICY
With the Big Ten announcing its policy that teams that can’t play due to COVID-19 will be forced for forfeit games, Allen said it’s even more important for IU to follow protocols and encourage vaccinations to prevent team-wide outbreaks.
The Hoosiers entered fall camp with a vaccination rate of more than 90%, according to Allen.
“It’s become a variable in the preparation process that two years ago, you never even thought of anything like this,” Allen said. “Then last year was what it was, and now this year it continues to be a variable and, yeah, you want to be able to continue to keep your guys healthy. That’s the goal. That’s all I’ve said this whole process. I want to be able to do everything we can do to keep our team healthy and create the bubble we want to have with our team.”
INJURY UPDATE
Allen said there are no long-term injuries at this point that concern him surrounding his team heading into the season opener, but there are a few short-term ones.
Wide receiver David Ellis did not practice for most of last week due to a lower leg issue, while defensive lineman Sio Nofoagatoto’a sat out practices last week as well. Allen said because IU opens with a Big Ten road game, the travel list is capped at 74 players, so there will need to be a determination by Sept. 1 as to which players will be available to travel or not.
“We do have some guys that are still nursing some things that may or may not be able to go on Sept. 4,” Allen said
FRESHMEN RECOGNIZED
Allen said he recognized the six freshmen who stood out during fall camp in front of the team following Saturday’s scrimmage. The list included linebacker Maurice Freeman, defensive back Jordan Grier and linebacker Matt Hohlt on defense and quarterback Donaven McCulley, running back David Holloman and wide receiver Malachi Holt-Bennett on offense.
“We always challenge our players that if you want to have an opportunity to play, you get your coaches attention and make plays when it is live,” Allen said. “Because live football to me is live tackling, live blocking, everything is live, and you are just going to play to the whistle, and that is when you really see who is out there making plays, and those six guys stuck out to me throughout the course of fall camp.
“Other guys flashed at times, but those (six) guys were most consistent, so I wanted to recognize those guys.”
MULLEN, MCFADDEN ALL-AMERICANS
Junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen and senior linebacker Micah McFadden, who were both All-Big Ten first-team performers in 2020, were named to the AP preseason All-American second-team defense Monday.
Mullen is coming off a sophomore season that included 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. McFadden led the Hoosiers with 58 tackles last season, which included 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.