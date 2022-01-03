DERRY — It was a chance to gather early New Year’s Even to help ring in 2022.
Children and families enjoyed a Noon Year’s Eve celebration Dec. 31 at Derry Public Library, where they had a dance party, shared stories and snacks, and took part in other activities.
And as New York City planned its annual glittery ball drop in Time Square at midnight, local children enjoyed their own official type of “drop,” with balloons confined to netting in the main library floor and then dropping safely at noon among them.