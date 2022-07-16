FILE - Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) throws during the first inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals on June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Former Vanderbilt star right-hander Rocker is ready for a second go-round in the MLB draft. A brief professional tune-up has him on track to be selected as early as the first round when the draft begins on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles.