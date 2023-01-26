Monmouth Hawks (1-19, 0-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 CAA)
Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -16.5; over/under is 128.5
BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington's 62-51 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.
The Seahawks have gone 7-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington averages 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.
The Hawks have gone 0-7 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 1-16 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Harden-Hayes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.
Myles Foster is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.
LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.
Hawks: 0-10, averaging 53.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.