Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt)
San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -7.5; over/under is 122.5
BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Mason Harrell scored 20 points in Texas State's 68-64 loss to the Troy Trojans.
The Bobcats have gone 3-7 in home games. Texas State has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Red Wolves are 2-10 against conference opponents. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.5 assists per game led by Caleb Fields averaging 4.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bobcats. Drue Drinnon is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.
Avery Felts is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 8.6 points. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.4 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Red Wolves: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
