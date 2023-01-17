DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brahm Harris scored 20 points and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Bethune-Cookman 77-71 on Monday night.
Harris was 6-of-8 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Golden Lions (8-11, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kylen Milton had 18 points and Ismael Plet scored 11.
Marcus Garrett paced the Wildcats (6-12, 2-3) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Davis added 16 point and 14 boards. Joe French scored 11.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. UAPB hosts Southern and Bethune-Cookman visits Jackson State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
